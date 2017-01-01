Escaped goat proves a tough capture for Iowa police

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An elusive goat is in custody, but only after a lengthy police chase through the streets of Des Moines.

A resident called police Saturday night after seeing a goat on the loose. The Des Moines Register reports that no one knew where the goat came from but it had a cut on a front leg that needed a veterinarian's attention.

Catching the wayward goat provided difficult — the animal was surprisingly fast despite the leg injury and evaded officers for 20 minutes over five blocks. Finally, officers corralled the goat behind an elementary school and the Animal Rescue League soon arrived.

After a veterinarian cares for the leg injury, the goat will be put up for adoption unless its owner comes forward.

