Ernst backing bill protecting college athletes in order to report sexual abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is looking out for student athletes, as she pushes for legislation to ensure sex abuse allegations are taken seriously.That bill would impact colleges including North Iowa Area Community College. It would require immediate reporting of suspected sexual abuse at facilities under the jurisdiction of U.S. amateur athletic governing bodies and law enforcement would have to be contacted.A NIACC student we spoke with says she doesn't think people report abuse very often.“I think some people might not because they're scared to report it for whatever reasons,” Chante Anderson said.Colleges like NIACC or RCTC have policies in place when it comes to sexual violence and misconduct, saying their schools do not tolerate it under title nine.This new bill has been passed by the U.S. Senate so far.