Governor candidate Erin Murphy visits Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- DFL- endorsed governor candidate Representative Erin Murphy met with members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, Save Our Hospital, and other community members outside of the Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health Systems hospital to talk about issues such as rural healthcare.

"I think their work is powerful on behalf of this community. I think it's leading, nation-leading in fact fighting for a community asset like a hospital," comments Murphy on the work of those involved in SEIU and Save Our Hospital.

SEIU member Leslie Kaup attended Murphy's meeting and said, "I feel like it's really important that we support candidates who support us and support our values."

SEIU has endorsed Murphy for governor.

KIMT also reached out to republican Minnesota House Representative Peggy Bennet to get her perspective on rural healthcare. She gave us this statement: "I commend any governor candidate for recognizing the need to support rural health care, especially in areas like ours where we are experiencing first-hand both access and affordability issues. I do however have concerns about policies Rep. Murphy has supported that would hurt rural health care—if her plans are anything like the Governor's MinnesotaCare plan, rural hospitals would see lower reimbursement rates which would threaten the viability of smaller hospitals. That would be a step backwards for healthcare in rural communities."