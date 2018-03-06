Erdman leading Briar Cliff team ahead of national tourney

Scroll for more content...

The former Forest City standout star now a junior point guard for the chargers, Erich Erdman, leads his team with 18.9 PPG, is shooting over 50 percent from the floor and is 20th in the country in total assists with 154. Most recently Erdman was named first team all-conference along with his teammate Jay Wolfe ahead of their NAIA D. II national tournament opener in Sioux Falls Wednesday. The chargers are the three-seed and will be taking on Oregon Tech.