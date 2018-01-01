Equipment Stops Working, Leads to Power Outage

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - A piece of equipment gone bad is the likely cause of a power outage that hit downtown Mason City Thursday night.According to Alliant Energy Spokesperson, Justin Foss, the outage lasted about 10 minutes and extended from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa to Fareway.The power outage impacted about 2,000 customers.Foss tells KIMT News 3, crews were able to re-route the power and get everything back online.He adds, Alliant crews are still trying to determine what exactly happened to cause the equipment at the substation to stop working.Testing is ongoing Friday to determine the problem.