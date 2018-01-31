Equifax's sign up for free ID protection comes to an end.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a data breach impacting about 143 million people in 2017, Equifax responded by providing consumers in the U.S. with one free year of ID protection.

In the hack, people's names, birth dates, and social security numbers were stolen by hackers. Wade Fields is the owner of Miracle Computers in Rochester. He said the free protection is helpful, but people should take other precuations as well.

"Make sure your email is secure," he said. "A lot of the times you forget your password you reset your password, where does it go, it goes right to your email."

Since emails can have sensitive information, Fields recommends having what is called 'two-factor authentication,' which gives more barriers to get into an email.

He also said online security is something that needs to be continuously monitored.

"Security is kind of a process. It's not just a set and forget type of thing. So you do have to pay attention to activity," he said.

People have until midnight on January 31, 2018 to sign up.

Learn more about the breach and how to sign up for the free service here.