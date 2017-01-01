wx_icon Mason City

Energy co-op issues a peak alert

Will begin power conservation measures Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 3:28 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak alert.

Normally seen during the summer, these energy alerts are in response to high demand for electricity in the regional power market. MiEnergy says it will begin full “load control” at 4:50 pm Tuesday, which will include peak alert account generators, manual shut down accounts, and grain dryers. Some water heaters and electric heat systems will also be controlled.

Co-op members can check their status on the MiEnergy website. Full restoration of power is expected by 11 pm.

MiEnergy provides electric service to 18,600 members in northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services has also issued a peak alert in effect until 8 pm Tuesday.

