Energy assistance available

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Three Rivers Community Action is offering assistance with paying for heat and electric bills to those who meet guidelines.

They recognize that families who work hard to make ends meet may still need assistance.

These are federal funds that are passed through the state Department of Commerce.

The organization says that it does not matter if you own or rent your home but be sure to apply for assistance before missing a due bill or running out of fuel.

There is also assistance available for energy related repairs. For example, if your furnace breaks.

Jenny Larson who is the Executive Director of Three Rivers Community Actions tells us that funds are limited and will run out so she suggests applying early in the season.

