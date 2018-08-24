Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Emmons woman to stand trial for stalking in North Iowa

Katie Christian Katie Christian

Accused of sending hundreds of texts to her victim.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 8:08 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota woman accused of sending hundreds of text messages to a North Iowa man is pleaded not guilty.

Katie Louise Christian, 34 of Emmons, MN, is charged with stalking. Winnebago County prosecutors say she sent 696 texts to her victim in April, as well as 10 phone calls. Christian is also accused of going to the man’s home in Lake Mills on three occasions to try and contact him or his daughter.

Authorities say there was a no contact order in place at the time.

Her trial is scheduled to being on October 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events