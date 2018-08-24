Emmons woman to stand trial for stalking in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota woman accused of sending hundreds of text messages to a North Iowa man is pleaded not guilty.
Katie Louise Christian, 34 of Emmons, MN, is charged with stalking. Winnebago County prosecutors say she sent 696 texts to her victim in April, as well as 10 phone calls. Christian is also accused of going to the man’s home in Lake Mills on three occasions to try and contact him or his daughter.
Authorities say there was a no contact order in place at the time.
Her trial is scheduled to being on October 24.
