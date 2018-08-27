Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Emmons man pleads not guilty in Worth County crash

Jonathan Anderson Jonathan Anderson

Authorities say he stole a truck, drove drunk, and went into the ditch.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 1:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Freeborn County man arrested after a truck crash in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Jonathan David Anderson, 21 of Emmons, MN, is charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, serious injury by vehicle, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and OWI-1st offense. He’s accused of stealing a truck on June 17 and crashing it by going into the ditch along 475th Street in Worth County and hitting a field driveway.

Law enforcement says multiple witnesses stated Anderson was obviously intoxicated the day of the crash.

His trial has been scheduled for December 12 in Worth County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events