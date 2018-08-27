Emmons man pleads not guilty in Worth County crash

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Freeborn County man arrested after a truck crash in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.
Jonathan David Anderson, 21 of Emmons, MN, is charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, serious injury by vehicle, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and OWI-1st offense. He’s accused of stealing a truck on June 17 and crashing it by going into the ditch along 475th Street in Worth County and hitting a field driveway.
Law enforcement says multiple witnesses stated Anderson was obviously intoxicated the day of the crash.
His trial has been scheduled for December 12 in Worth County District Court.
