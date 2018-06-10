Clear
Emergency management surveys flood situation with drone

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management flew a drone in Mason City Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 2:20 PM
Jun. 10, 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

MASON CITY, Iowa - To get a better understanding of the current flood situation, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management flew a drone over parts of Mason City Sunday morning, according to Mason City police.

In a Facebook post, Mason City police say they expect the drone flights to show them the extent of the flooding.

