Email shows Gatehouse still interested in River City Renaissance project

MASON CITY, Iowa- KIMT News 3 has obtained an email from an anonymous source that shows a communication between Colin McDonald, the Vice President of Gatehouse Capital, and Councilman John Lee. In the email, McDonald explains that the developers are still interested in working with the city to complete the River City Renaissance Project.

The email, which is dated December 24th, says in part, “I fully believe Gatehouse is the most qualified developer for the Mason City project as we bring the "bench strength" that will be required and the relationships with our primary development team of DLR and Dean Snyder to deliver an exceptional project for all stakeholders.”

McDonald goes on to explain that a lot of misinformation has been given out in regards to the developer, David Rachie, and the project itself. The emails states that the allegations Rachie was going to just take the $750 thousand that was to be used for preconstruction costs is “libelous” and went on to describe the character of Rachie as a professional.

The email also stated that Gatehouse Mason City LLC is also part of the Dallas branch of Gatehouse Capital.

Those we spoke with in the community say they don’t care who does the project as long as it gets done.

“We would like to just see it get done so that we can get to enjoying it just like a lot of people,” says Ashley Peck of Mason City. “I would like to see local people involved in developing it and bringing it to life because who knows better than what locals want than locals themselves.”

We did reach out to Councilman Lee who said he did not wish to comment on the email. Calls were also made to McDonald and Rachie. Both have not returned our messages.