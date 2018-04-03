Elderbridge Agency on Aging helping elderly find benefits

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new grant will help check to make sure people qualify for food assistance and Medicaid.Amanda Frerichs works at Elderbridge Agency on Aging and with this new grant, she will help low income Medicare beneficiaries find out if they qualify for additional help like food assistance, Medicaid, and low income subsidy programs.Frerichs says the Medicaid savings program will be the most popular benefit those look into.“The benefits enrollment center grant is really serving Medicare beneficiaries or people with disabilities who have Medicare,” Frerichs said.Frerichs says she's helped three people already and all were surprised to find out they qualified for nearly 20 assistance programs.