Eight criminal charges against Forest City man

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Eight criminal charges have been filed against a North Iowa man.

Scroll for more content...

Police say it due to an incident on March 6. 46-year-old Kurt Neil Gabrielson of Forest City is accused of entering someone else’s home in the 700 block of N 9th Street in Forest City. Police say he demanded the resident give him her car keys. She refused.

Gabrielson then allegedly went to another home and threatened the woman’s son that he would kill him if he didn’t give Gabrielson all his money. Gabrielson did reportedly steal the son’s cell phone before leaving the home.

Police say Gabrielson was then walking east on O Street and came upon a woman sitting in her car and talking on her cell phone. Gabrielson reportedly told the woman to give him her phone or he would shoot her. The woman refused and told officers that Gabrielson yelled at her “call the police because I am going to shoot them as well.”

A police officer says he then saw Gabrielson walking down the road and he stopped in front of the squad car. The officer says Gabrielson punched the hood of the car and when told to put his hands behind his back, the officer says Gabrielson put his hands in his pockets and acted like he was grabbing a weapon. Police eventually tackled Gabrielson and put him in handcuffs.

Forest City police say when given a breath test at the Winnebago County Jail, Gabrielson showed a blood alcohol content of .185. That is more than twice the legal limit.

Gabrielson is charged with 2nd degree burglary, two counts of extortion, assault on a peace officer, 4th degree theft, 5th degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, and public intoxication.