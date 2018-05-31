Clear

Effort to save the Canadian Pacific Train Depot

MASON CITY, Iowa- An application for demolition has been filed meaning a train depot in Mason City that is more than a century year old could be torn down. But those with the city and a local group are looking to try and preserve its history.

Jim Kranz grew up in Mason City and said his father use to take him to the depot when he was younger, He now lives in St. Louis and said he heard it was going to be demolished so he wanted to come look at it one more time.

While the application has been filed for demolition of the structure, Kranz said he is glad the city is talking with the Canadian Pacific Railroad Company to preserve it.

“When I heard that is was going to get demolished you get a little emotional,” said Kranz. “I remember it as a child so I thought I’d come down here to check to see if it was still here. I’m glad they are going to try and save it.”

Those with the city say there is a lot of work that still needs to be done. Those heading the project say the first step is getting an evaluation to see if the building can be moved.

