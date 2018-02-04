Economic impact of Winter Dance Party

CLEAR LAKE, Lake - As the Winter Dance Party events continue throughout the weekend in Clear Lake, those in attendance are making sure to check out local businesses in the area.

Rebecca Friend is from Minneapolis and retired two years ago.

She has always wanted to attend the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake and this year she was able to check it off of her bucket list with help from her friends.

They made a stop by the Clear Lake Arts Center and got the opportunity to look at some artwork showcasing Buddy Holly.

Friend says visiting the local businesses in the area has been a great experience.

“We went to besides the dances the antique store, a little restaurant called seven, which is so cute I would recommend that to anybody and I am just having a great time.”

Local businesses are also seeing success from the Winter Dance Party.

The education coordinator at the Clear Lake Arts Center says they've seen a huge increase in sales