Eastern Iowa counselor charged, accused of kissing patient

The patient reported getting into Schutters' hot tub, where the counselor reportedly kissed and touched the patient.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 6:21 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 6:21 AM

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A Bettendorf counselor has been charged with a felony after police say she engaged in unwanted kissing and touching of an adult who was her patient.

The Quad-City Times reports that 45-year-old Aracely Schutters was arrested Monday and charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. She is free on $5,000 bond.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened Dec. 4 when Schutters invited the patient to her home via text messages to talk about the patient's problems. The patient reported getting into Schutters' hot tub, where the counselor reportedly kissed and touched the patient. The patient then got out of the hot tub and left Schutters' home. The patient reported the incident two days later.

A message left Tuesday for Schutters' attorney was not immediately returned.

