MASON CITY, Iowa - Move over "Cool Runnings,"there's a new bobsled team in town.

After seeing bobsledding in the 2018 Winter Olympics, 10-year-old Landon Arhart asked his dad if they could make a bobsled.

They did just that and took it down the "sledding hill" in East Park.

"You're in like a tube and it's more fun than just running on your belly and you can steer and it's fun," Landon said.

The neigborhood boys call it the "Eastbrook Bobsled," and say it holds 3-4 kids.