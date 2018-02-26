wx_icon Mason City 25°

wx_icon Albert Lea 21°

wx_icon Austin 18°

wx_icon Charles City 25°

wx_icon Rochester 21°

Clear

"Eastbrook Bobsled" debuts in Mason City

"I wanted to have one, but they don't sell them so we just made a homemade one."

Posted: Feb. 25, 2018 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2018 10:50 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

MASON CITY, Iowa - Move over "Cool Runnings,"there's a new bobsled team in town.

Scroll for more content...

After seeing bobsledding in the 2018 Winter Olympics, 10-year-old Landon Arhart asked his dad if they could make a bobsled.

They did just that and took it down the "sledding hill" in East Park.

"You're in like a tube and it's more fun than just running on your belly and you can steer and it's fun," Landon said.

The neigborhood boys call it the "Eastbrook Bobsled," and say it holds 3-4 kids.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events