Early morning fire destroys Mezeppa bar with attached apartment

MEZEPPA, Minn. - A local bar with an attached apartment with two units is destroyed after an early morning fire Sunday.

Mazeppa Fire Chief Brandon Goranson said they responded to the call at 3:44 a.m. to W.D.'s Bar & Grill, located at 217 1st Ave North.

When the first truck arrived, Goranson said the building was heavily engulfed in flames.

He said the cause is not known, but the State Fire Marshal is investigating. Authorities say the building is a total loss.

When one of the building's walls collapsed this morning, Goranson said it hit a main power line causing 620 homes to be without power for several hours. That power is back up and running.