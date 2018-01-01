Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wright Co. man receives 28 years for obtaining sexual images of girl

Jason Marvets

Jason Marvets, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of extortion.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 4:23 PM
Scroll for more content...
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – An Eagle Grove man convicted of sexually exploiting a child and threatening to extort a minor has been sentenced to more than 28 years in federal prison.
Jason Marvets, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of extortion.
Marvets admitted that between 2016 and 2017 that he “persuaded or coerced a child to send him sexually-explicit depictions of herself. In a plea agreement, he admitted that this child was 11 and 12 years old and that he threatened to distribute depictions of her in order to get more depictions of her,” according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
Marvets also admitted he obtained sexually-explicit depictions from a 15-year-old and threatened to ruin her life when she did not communicate with him.
He was sentenced to 344 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a seven-year term of supervised release after that is served.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events