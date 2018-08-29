EPA release details on aid package for farmers

KIMT News 3- Farmers are getting a little sense of relief after the EPA announced how much money and when farmers can apply for federal aid while negotiations of tariffs are still underway.

The aid package was said to be put in place to help pork, soybean, corn and dairy farmers. Initially it was said that $12 billion was going towards the package, but now it is being announced $4.7 is being made available to potential for more if the negotiations continue.

$3.7 billion of that money is set aside for soybean farmers while some corn farmers said they will only be getting a penny per bushel.

“As you look towards 2019 for this next coming year, it’s probably going to be the most challenging year that I’ve ever actually faced in my farm and career and I’m 40 years old,” said Josh Berg of Mitchell County. “Not to mention, a lot of my customers in my seed business there’s a lot of farmers that here that are scratching their heads right now.”

Farmers can start applying for the funds starting September 4th.