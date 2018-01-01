EPA grants money to replace bus at Clear Lake Schools

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake School's Transportation Director Tony Laudner is about to replace a school bus from 1994 with one from 2018.It's not only expected to keep kids warmer, according to Laudner, but also help air quality.Clear Lake schools received award money from the EPA meant to replace buses or retrofit existing buses to reduce pollutants linked to old diesel buses like the one in Clear Lake.“Perfectly honest, it was try to get an extra $20,000 to purchase a new bus but it is a good thing. Everyone is trying to do some odd ball things for the environment so it was two-fold for us,” Laudner said.Clear Lake isn't the only local district to receive money, West Hancock School District did too.No schools or private sectors in our area from Minnesota received any.