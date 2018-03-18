Clear
EMS conference keeps area EMS providers informed

The Annual Heroes Among Us Conference keeps area emergency medical services providers educated on the latest information, technology, and equipment.

ROCHESTER, Minn.—
On Friday and Saturday, Southeastern Minnesota Emergency Medical Services hosted the 34th annual Heroes Among Us Conference at the Mayo Civic Center.

In the exhibit hall, emergency medical service providers visited booths to learn about the latest equipment, technology, and stay updated on what is happening in the EMS world.

Throughout the two-day event, EMS workers attended a variety of seminars on topics such as pediatric trauma and gunshot wounds. The seminars count as continued education for EMS providers to keep their certifications up-to-date.

Over 200 full time and volunteer EMS providers from throughout the region attended the conference—such as EMTs and police officers.

