Duration to stay home if sick with the flu

GARNER, Iowa - In Iowa, 40 schools report having at least 10 percent of their student body out due to illness.Minnesota is seeing a hundred and eleven new school outbreaks reported due to influenza-like illnesses.That's according to last week's flu reports from the Iowa and Minnesota Departments of Public Health. Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa and Mayo Clinic say in general, people with flu like symptoms should stay home until they're fever free for 24 hours. Family practice doctor Charity Baker says if you test positive for influenza you should stay out of public for seven days.Shaunte Brown a mother of three has now dealt with the flu.“Then that night I came home and he had a 104 temp and I was like nope something is wrong,” Brown said.Brown's middle child just recently tested positive for influenza A.“She came in and had a doctor’s note right away saying he had to be out of school for a week,” Brown said.“We go by the guidelines of their provider,” Bonnie Hiscocks said.Hiscocks is Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's school nurse. She's seen kids like Brown's walking into her office, later testing positive for influenza.“You just kind of cringe because with all the news stories with how severe it is this year it’s really scary when kids are diagnosed with it you never know what can happen to them,” Hiscocks said.Hiscocks doesn't want to see anything happen to her students so she's sent out an email to parents that the flu is here and to keep them home if they don't feel good.Again, their rule of thumb is kids should stay home for however long their doctor recommends.“It hasn't been super crazy busy I think parents are doing a good job that if kids do wake up with a system they do stay home,” Hiscocks said.Parents like Brown hope it stays that way, stressing she was fine having her kid miss school for a week.“I was ok with that. I’m one of those parents that strongly believe if your kids are sick don't take them in because not only are you exposing everyone else they could pick up something else as well,” Brown said.