Minnesota teacher accused of having sex with former student

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth teacher is accused of having sex with a former student at her home earlier this month.

Thirty-three-year-old Karla Winterfeld was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Winterfeld was arrested Monday, the day Duluth police were notified about the alleged contact. Authorities say the 15-year-old boy is a former student of Winterfeld's.

According to the criminal complaint, police collected evidence that included a recording of sexual acts, photographs and text messages.

Winterfeld requested a public defender, but a judge rejected that request. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Winterfeld is a health teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School. The Duluth School District says she has been placed on administrative leave, and that the district is cooperating with police during their investigation.