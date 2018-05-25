DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth teacher is accused of having sex with a former student at her home earlier this month.
Thirty-three-year-old Karla Winterfeld was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Winterfeld was arrested Monday, the day Duluth police were notified about the alleged contact. Authorities say the 15-year-old boy is a former student of Winterfeld's.
According to the criminal complaint, police collected evidence that included a recording of sexual acts, photographs and text messages.
Winterfeld requested a public defender, but a judge rejected that request. Her bail was set at $100,000.
Winterfeld is a health teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School. The Duluth School District says she has been placed on administrative leave, and that the district is cooperating with police during their investigation.
Related Content
- Minnesota teacher accused of having sex with former student
- Teacher accused of molesting student for years
- Report: Former teacher admits having sex with student
- Former Iowa teacher gets 6 years in student sex case
- Minnesota skating coach accused of sexually abusing students
- Sentence issued in southern Minnesota sex assault
- Shakopee teacher named Minnesota teacher of the Year
- Iowa school nurse accused of having sex with student, 16
- Teacher accused of stealing cash, gift card from student's purse
- Teacher Accused of Grabbing Student by Neck over School Dance