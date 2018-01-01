Drug company to grow in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cambrex is expanding its operations in Floyd County.

The company has announced a 2,000 square foot expansion of its facilities in Charles City. The additional lab space for development projects is expected to support the hiring of an additional 14 chemists. The expansion is planned to be completed by the spring of 2018.

“The Charles City site has seen multiple investments and expansions in manufacturing capacity over the past five years to meet market demand, and this in turn, has led to us needing to increase the capacity of the supporting development and analytical functions,” commented Joe Nettleton, Vice President US Operations, Cambrex. “Our strategy in expanding the development capabilities across the sites at both Charles City and High Point is to ensure both facilities are harmonized and can function synergistically so that projects can be seamlessly transferred between the two.”

Cambrex says its Charles City plant manufactures a wide range of pharmaceuticals.