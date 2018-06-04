Drug charges dropped in Worth County traffic stop

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Charges have been dropped against a man arrested after a Worth County traffic stop.

Joshua D. Lee, 36 of Northwood, was pulled over on May 12 after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says he was seen driving a vehicle with an expired registration. A deputy says Lee was found in possession of methamphetamine and a drug pipe.

Charges of controlled substance violation, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and driving while barred were dismissed against Lee on March 29. The Worth County Attorney’s Office would not comment on the reason for the dismissal, other than it was “in the interests of justice.