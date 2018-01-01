wx_icon Mason City 25°

Drug arrest in NE Iowa

Cody Johnson

Calmar man facing multiple charges.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Calmar man is facing several drug charges after a weekend search.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant at 106 ½ North Maryville Street in Calmar on Saturday. 21-year-old Cody Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. The Iowa State Patrol and the Decorah Police Department assisted with this case.

