Clear

Must watch: Drone footage captures demolition of a Mason City water tower

Happened Wednesday morning near Country Meadow Place.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 11:34 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – With residents from the Country Meadow Place peering out windows, a water tower that has stood for decades was torn down Wednesday morning by Dean Snyder Construction.
It didn’t take crews long to take down a tower that has stood for years near Memorial Park Cemetery.
Check out drone video from the demolition here.

A look at a water tower in Mason City after it was torn down Wednesday.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
It will be more like spring for the next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events