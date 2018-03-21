Must watch: Drone footage captures demolition of a Mason City water tower



A look at a water tower in Mason City after it was torn down Wednesday. A look at a water tower in Mason City after it was torn down Wednesday.

MASON CITY, Iowa – With residents from the Country Meadow Place peering out windows, a water tower that has stood for decades was torn down Wednesday morning by Dean Snyder Construction.It didn’t take crews long to take down a tower that has stood for years near Memorial Park Cemetery.Check out drone video from the demolition here.