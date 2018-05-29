Drivers transported after head-on crash in Clear Lake

Scroll for more content...
The Clear Lake Police Department said injuries in the crash were non-life threatening but both drivers were transported.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. at south 40th St. and 4th Ave. S., police said.
Police say the vehicles collided after the vehicle attempting to pass the semi didn’t have enough room to complete the pass.
No names have been released at this time.
