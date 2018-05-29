Clear
Drivers transported after head-on crash in Clear Lake

Two people were transported after a vehicle attempted to pass a semi before being involved in a head-on crash Monday night.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 10:01 AM
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two people were transported after a vehicle attempted to pass a semi before being involved in a head-on crash Monday night.
The Clear Lake Police Department said injuries in the crash were non-life threatening but both drivers were transported.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. at south 40th St. and 4th Ave. S., police said.
Police say the vehicles collided after the vehicle attempting to pass the semi didn’t have enough room to complete the pass.
No names have been released at this time.

