Drivers getting dash cams

MASON CITY, Iowa - Now a days, it's not just cops who have a camera installed in their car.

You've probably heard of taxi drivers putting them on their dashboards but what about your everyday drivers?

According to area lawyer’s video like this could help you in civil court if it came down to it. This video is from a Mason City resident who didn't want to be interviewed but was happy to share what's he's been capturing since he installed his dash cam.

Local law enforcement say they're not seeing a huge trend in residents having cameras but they know more and more are looking into it.

Brad Anthony told KIMT News 3 while at the local coffee shop he's not too concerned about recording what happens while he's driving.

“Not too much but I can see why some people may want them in there,” Anthony said.

Anthony says he's not a big fan on the whole camera's watching you concept but says he thinks this will be a trend coming soon.