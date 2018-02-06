Drivers brave the winter weather

NORTH IOWA, Iowa- Those with the Iowa State Patrol say more people are on the roads during this winter storm than in the last couple leading to many more crashes.

State troopers we spoke with say they aren’t sure if the traffic is from the Super Bowl or just normal Monday traffic but say they are seeing several cars braving Interstate 35.

According to those with the Iowa State Patrol, they responded to a call just south of here on I-35 where a 70 car pile-up took place saying local troopers were called out to respond.

Robin Sherrer of Minneapolis is one of those on the roads heading from the Cities to Iowa City. She agrees that more cars are on the road, but she is taking precautions to keep her family safe.

“Really to keep my distance from other cars, a safe manageable distance,” she said. “Watch my speed, watch for ice on the roads and keep an eye out for other drivers in case someone else spins out.”