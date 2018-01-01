Driver hits tree in Olmsted County

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Chatfield driver was hurt in a Saturday crash.

64-year-old Michael Patrick Martin was driving west on Highway 30 when the Minnesota State Patrol says he went off the road near mile marker 235, into the south ditch, and hit a tree. Martin was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The State Patrol says Martin was wearing his seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Fire Department, and Chatfield EMS all assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 4:45 pm when driving conditions were snowy and icy.