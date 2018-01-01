wx_icon Mason City 24°

wx_icon Albert Lea 23°

wx_icon Austin 23°

wx_icon Charles City 27°

wx_icon Rochester 21°

Clear

Driver hits tree in Olmsted County

Chatfield man taken to hospital Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Chatfield driver was hurt in a Saturday crash.

Scroll for more content...

64-year-old Michael Patrick Martin was driving west on Highway 30 when the Minnesota State Patrol says he went off the road near mile marker 235, into the south ditch, and hit a tree. Martin was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The State Patrol says Martin was wearing his seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Fire Department, and Chatfield EMS all assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 4:45 pm when driving conditions were snowy and icy.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events