Driver hits median along Highway 52 in Olmsted County

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The State Patrol says a driver fell asleep and hit the median on Highway 52 in Olmsted County.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 4:25 pm Tuesday near mile marker 62. 59-year-old Bernedette Rita Barker of Roseville was driving north when the State Patrol says her vehicle went out of control and crashed. Barker was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. She was wearing her seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Oronoco fire and ambulance, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.