ROCHESTER, Minn. – One driver is being cited for failure to yield to the right of way after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of 20th St SE and 11th Ave SE Tuesday afternoon.
Scroll for more content...
Authorities say a northbound truck and southbound car collided when the car turned left on a flashing yellow arrow.
The driver of the truck complained of chest pains and went to the hospital by private car.
Related Content
- Driver cited for failure to yield after 2-vehicle Rochester crash
- 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mason City
- UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just north of Mason City
- Authorities: Warrant yields drugs as Rochester man arrested
- Rochester care facility cited for neglect
- Man cited for indecent exposure in Rochester
- Cresco driver cited for January auto accident
- Rochester driver crashes in Goodhue County
- UPDATE: One driver cited after semi/SUV crash in Forest City
- Monday morning crash in Rochester