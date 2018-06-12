Clear
Driver cited for failure to yield after 2-vehicle Rochester crash

Authorities say a northbound truck and southbound car collided when the car turned left on a flashing yellow arrow.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 3:00 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One driver is being cited for failure to yield to the right of way after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of 20th St SE and 11th Ave SE Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck complained of chest pains and went to the hospital by private car.

The sun finally returns for all of Wednesday.
