Driver cited for failure to yield after 2-vehicle Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One driver is being cited for failure to yield to the right of way after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of 20th St SE and 11th Ave SE Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say a northbound truck and southbound car collided when the car turned left on a flashing yellow arrow.

The driver of the truck complained of chest pains and went to the hospital by private car.