Dredging of Fountain Lake's impact on local businesses

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - No wake restrictions are being lifted at Albert Lea and Fountain Lake after water levels are starting to go down across the area.

Scroll for more content...

The Shell Rock River Watershed District tells KIMT the restriction had no impact on the dredging process.

Brian Berhow works at Northstar Powersports & Marine and thinks this process will boost boat sales.

"The boating industry is already growing at a pretty good pace so our business has grown," Berhow said, "And I can see that certainly isn't going to change with the dredging. It's going to be a better thing for us."

He hopes Albert Lea Lake will be the next to be dredged.

"Someday maybe," Berhow said, "but get this one done first and then hopefully they'll start working on the next one."

The dredging will take place over the next two years.