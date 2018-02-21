Dr. John Noseworthy to retire from Mayo Clinic: 'I've been very privileged to work here'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President and CEO of Mayo Clinic Dr. John Noseworthy announced Tuesday he's planning to retire at the end of the year.

"I've been very privileged to work here every single day," Noseworthy said.

Noseworthy has worked at Mayo Clinic for 30 years, with more than seven of them being president and chief executive officer. He made the announcement as part of Mayo Clinic's annual performance report.

He said there are three reasons for his retirement. The first being that Mayo Clinic's at a strong position. The second is that the leaders have an agreement on the strategy of what's to come. Thirdly, there's a strong bench of outstanding leaders ready to step in at the end of they year.

"It will be my role to help smooth that transition and help orient whosever asked to succeed me and beyond that," Noseworthy said. "There are some options that are coming my way and you know, I'll want to be working in my retirement part-time to advance healthcare in some way, shape, or form and we'll see how that unfolds."

He tells KIMT that Mayo Clinic is committed to a rotational role pattern, where every eight to ten years, they change their CEO. It's then up to the Board of Trustees to select his replacement.

He knows of eight to ten physicians who are ready to step in, and said his replacement will have to be able to lead and think futuristically.

"Leading change is a big part of this role," Noseworthy said. "Being able to see what's ahead and help the organization move together to deliver great performance for our patients so it's all about how one leads when a great organization has to be ahead of the curve and keep changing."

Noseworthy said he plans to introduce Mayo's next CEO in August.

Following the announcement of Noseworthy's retirement at the end of 2018, SEUI Healthcare President Jamie Gulley released the following statement:

"Under Dr. Noseworthy, Mayo has taken major steps backwards in relations with their hardworking employees and patients in communities like Albert Lea where they are undermining rural healthcare. Mayo's actions over the last seven years under Dr. Noseworthy's leadership have put profits over the health of our communities. From locking out workers with decades of experience to closing parts of hospitals to outsourcing workers, it has been disappointing seeing what Mayo has become under Dr. Noseworthy. SEIU members who help make Mayo hospitals and clinics across southern Minnesota run smoothly and efficiently are ready for new leadership and hope that the new CEO will return back to when Mayo executives valued workers, patients and the community."