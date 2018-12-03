Dr. Andy McGuire discusses healthcare and budget isses

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- In an effort to give North Iowans a chance to meet several of the candidates running for governor, a local group has started a “Pints and Politics” event where candidates will be addressing potential voters.On Monday Dr. Andy McGuire made a stop to Mason City Brewing. She spoke to a nearly full house of people about several different topics including healthcare, mental health, substance abuse, water quality, and many more.She stated that it is hard to get work done when proposals like the tax reform bill would cut around a billion dollars from a $7.1 billion budget.“The math doesn't add up,” she said. “I believe we don't have a revenue problem we have a priority problem. We are giving it away in tax give aways instead of putting it on the priorities of healthcare and people and education.”3/19 Jon Neiderbach3/26 Cathy Glasson4/9 Nate Boulton4/16 Ross Wilburn4/23 John Norris