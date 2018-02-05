UPDATE: Around 50 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Interstate-35

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Ames have closed after dozens of vehicles collided on the snow-covered freeway.

Transportation officials say up to 50 vehicles were involved in the crash Monday, caused in part by drivers trying to enter the freeway and crashing into existing accidents.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told The Des Moines Register, "It's a mess. They're trying to get everyone to slow down."

Crashes also have at least briefly forced the closure of other roads in Iowa, including U.S. Highway near Grand Junction and Interstate 80 in Clive.

