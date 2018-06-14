Dozens come together to clean up Mother Nature's mess at local school

ROCKFORD, Iowa- Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after Mother Nature made a mess of the Rudd Rockford Marble Rock school ground.

And there was a lot of work to be done. School officials say around 30 trees were knocked down and the rain Thursday morning added to the job.

“I wasn’t going to get up this morning because of the rain and I could hear the thunder so I kept checking my phone to see a text that said we’re going to do it a different day but it never came,” said Sierra Kuhlers, a sophomore at RRMR.

But it’s a job everyone wanted to be a part of including Kuhlers and Jayden Jorgensen.

“We’ve been helping out around town for the last five days,” Kuhlers said. “It was really bad.”

“We see this type of damage on the Weather Channel, but it hits pretty close to home,” said Jorgensen. “I wanted to come out here and I assume everyone here from the community wanted to.”

But the big show of support isn’t a surprise to school leaders.

“We have a special community and we know it,” said Superintendent Keith. “When we put the call out for help we expected a lot of people, but we might have surpassed our expectations.”

While there is a lot of work left to be done, there is a silver lining to students and community members come back to school during their summer vacation.

“There’s a lot of people here that you don’t get to see over the summer because you aren’t in school every day anymore,” said Kuhlers.

“You get to talk and catch up and ask how everyone’s summer has been and just help out our community together,” said Jorgensen.

Turner said they did have to move some of the summer programs to local churches while the school was closed. He said they were allowed back at the school this week.