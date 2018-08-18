Donut shop reopens after break-in

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A local business is back open after a break-in earlier this week.

Police say sometime overnight Tuesday, someone broke in to South Shore Donut Co. in Clear Lake. After their front door was broken by a rock, a tube of hamburger, several bags of hot dogs and chips were then stolen.

The store is owned by John and Whitney Mixdorf, who say since the event, the community is offering lots of support.

"We had people calling and stopping by, people riding their bikes through, asking 'if there's anything we can do, can we help you clean up?'. We've had people offer to come in here and help us work today, and it's just been crazy in here. And overwhelming with the support, it really has been."

The Mixdorfs have since taken extra security measures by adding cameras and alarms to ensure something like this doesn't happen again. Whitney Mixdorf is looking on the bright side, and says the experience could be turned into a positive.

"Our oldest daughter thought if they were so hungry and they had to break our window to get food, how about we take our leftover stuff at the end of the day maybe put it outside, and if anybody wants to come take it, go ahead. Turn something into a blessing."

The Mixdorfs estimate total damages, including repairing the front door, are more than $1,000. Police say no arrests have been made in the case.