Don't just watch your step, look up

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The ice storm is causing icicles to form and melt. Being hit by an icicle can cause anything from cuts with bleeding to serious concussions.

Scroll for more content...

"They're very dangerous. I mean they fall really far and really fast,” Jeff Allman, owner of five buildings in Rochester, said.

As a local landlord, Allman said icicles are a concern.

“Certainly in rochester as we grow taller buildings. I've seen two-three feet icicles fall,” he said.

Experts say people walking should be aware and look up to see what type of icicle hazards are around.

“Better landlords do a better job at mitigating risks," Allman said.

He said one of the best ways for landlords and homeowners to avoid icicles forming on buildings is to stay on top of rooftop snow removal.