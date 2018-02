MASON CITY, Iowa – The First Citizens Bank Charitable Foundation has given $5,000 to the Salvation Army of Mason City.

The money will go to support the Adult Day Health Center. The Salvation Army says the Center provides caregivers desperately needed respite from the stress of caring for aging family members, as well as offering a safe place where people can socialize, exercise, and take part in fun activities in a supervised setting.