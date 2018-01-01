Dodge County threat sending man to prison

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A threat of murder is sending a man to prison.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office got a call in September 2017 that said 35-year-old Justin Paul Grobe was talking about killing the person who removed his children from their home. Deputies said a search of Grobe’s home in Kasson turned up a shotgun, a .50 caliber black power rifle, and two BB pistols.

Grobe pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstructing the legal process. He was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, with credit for 170 days already served.

