Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Dodge County threat sending man to prison

Justin Grobe

Sheriff's office says it found several weapons at his home.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A threat of murder is sending a man to prison.

Scroll for more content...

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office got a call in September 2017 that said 35-year-old Justin Paul Grobe was talking about killing the person who removed his children from their home. Deputies said a search of Grobe’s home in Kasson turned up a shotgun, a .50 caliber black power rifle, and two BB pistols.

Grobe pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstructing the legal process. He was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, with credit for 170 days already served.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events