Dodge County ranked one of the healthiest in Minnesota

PRINCETON, New Jersey – Two of the healthiest counties in Minnesota are in the KIMT viewing area.

The ninth annual County Health Rankings have been released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. They put Dodge County at #4 and Fillmore County at #8 for health outcomes in the state. Olmsted County came in at #14, Freeborn County is #34, and Mower County is ranked the 56th healthiest county in Minnesota.

The full state report found that 13 percent of children live in poverty in the state, compared to the 20 percent national average. Carver County is ranked the healthiest in Minnesota while Mahnomen County has the poorest health.

In North Iowa, Mitchell County was ranked the #10 healthiest in the state, followed by Winnebago County at #29, Howard County at #34, Worth County at #37, and Floyd County at #43. There is then a big drop off in health outcomes with Hancock County ranked #71 and Cerro Gordo the 72nd healthiest county in Iowa.

Statewide, the new report says 15 percent of Iowa children live in poverty. Grundy County is ranked healthiest in the state and Monona County is the least healthy.

"We can't be a healthy, thriving nation if we continue to leave entire communities and populations behind," says Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "Every community should use their County Health Rankings data, work together, and find solutions so that all babies, kids, and adults - regardless of their race or ethnicity - have the same opportunities to be healthy."

For the full report on Iowa, Minnesota, or other states, click here.