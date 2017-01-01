wx_icon Mason City 12°

Dodge County man sentenced for Mower County threats

Tyler Stroud

Authorities say he tried to steal a vehicle while he was being given a lift.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening people has landed a Dodge County man a prison term.

30-year-old Tyler Bill Stroud of West Concord was sentenced Thursday to four years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of terroristic threats. Authorities say he was arrested on October 9 after trying to steal a vehicle.

He will get credit for 78 days already served.

Stroud reportedly was getting a lift from Kasson to Adams so he could pick up a motorcycle, then told the driver to pull over and get out. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says when the driver refused, Stroud put him in a headlock and punched the driver several times in the face.

Charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery and 5th degree assault against Stroud were dismissed.

