Person of interest named in 'suspicious' Dodge County death

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death of a man in rural Dodge County Friday night.

Scroll for more content...

A Dodge County Sheriff's car was on the scene of Prairie Wax Worm Farms Saturday night, just outside of Blooming Prairie.

Authorities say this death is considered suspicious, and now they're looking for 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess who may have information regarding this investigation.

She's being described as a white female, 5'5, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. Her hair is said to be lighter in color than it shows in the attached picture.

Authorities are also looking for a 2005 Cadillac Escalade. It's said to be white with the Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

Anyone with information regarding Riess' whereabouts or about this investigation should contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (507) 635-6200.