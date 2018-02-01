Dodge County getting $135,000 transportation grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving Dodge County $135,450 for construction work on Highway 56.

The grant will pay the bulk of the $193,500 cost to build a bypass lane for southbound traffic and a right-hand turn lane for northbound traffic about 1 and ½ miles south of the intersection with Highway 14 in Dodge Center.

That is one of seven grants announced Monday under the state’s Transportation Economic Development (TED) program.

“Projects proposed under the TED program offer us an important opportunity to collaborate with our local partners and DEED to help enhance transportation and economic outcomes in Minnesota,” said MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “Those projects selected under this competitive program best demonstrated local government’s willingness to invest in the transportation system and the private sector partners’ commitment to job creation.”

A total of $18 million dollars in grants is going to projects in Dodge County, the Twin Cities metro area, Pennington County, Duluth, and Kittson County.