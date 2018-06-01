Dodge County crash sends man to the hospital

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle crash sends a man to the hospital in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1 pm on Highway 57. A 1996 Ford Club Wagon driven by Lewis Allen Olson, 56 of Byron, was southbound when it went off the road and hit a stop sign.

Olson was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Dodge County Sheriff and Mantorville ambulance and fire assisted at the scene.