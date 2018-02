Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Not only are the roads dangerous but also the sidewalks and doctors at Mayo Clinic say older people need to be more cautious. One Mayo doctor said he sees more patients during the winter time due to slipping on ice. One Rochester resident Bernard Begin said “Make sure you walk flat footed” when walking on ice. Mayo Clinic also agrees that you should walk slow and “hold onto someone or something if you start to fall.”